Driver dies after single-vehicle crash west of Allendale

ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died after a single-vehicle crash near Allendale, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday 1.6 miles east of Allendale on U.S. 278 near Miles Road.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee involved was traveling west on the highway, carrying one person who was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol.

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the patrol reported.

The driver was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where they were pronounced dead.

