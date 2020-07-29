Advertisement

Driver dies after single-vehicle crash west of Allendale

Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle car accident Tuesday afternoon.
Both lanes of West University Avenue are blocked as Gainesville Fire Rescue Crews respond to a single vehicle car accident Tuesday afternoon.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died after a single-vehicle crash near Allendale, the South Carolina Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred at 6:10 p.m. Tuesday 1.6 miles east of Allendale on U.S. 278 near Miles Road.

A 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee involved was traveling west on the highway, carrying one person who was wearing a seat belt, according to the patrol. 

The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, the patrol reported. 

The driver was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where they were pronounced dead. 

