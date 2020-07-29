Deputies continuing investigation after missing SC girls found safe in GA

GLASCOCK COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say they are continuing their investigation after two missing girls were found safe in Georgia.

On Monday night, deputies with Glasscock County found the missing 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl at a home in Gibson, Ga.

Colleton County deputies say an investigation revealed that the girls willingly left their home in Colleton.

A press release by the sheriff’s office states that they are currently investigating the circumstances behind the incident to determine if any criminal actions by other people involved will take place.

“This case remains open and active,” CCSO officials said. “Therefore further information is limited at this time.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (843) 549-2211.

