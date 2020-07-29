Deputies arrest suspect accused of killing man over game of basketball

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man over a game of basketball in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Rodney Rivers who has been charged with murder. He’s expected to have his first court appearance on Wednesday.

“Our investigation has led us to this individual after witnesses said he and the victim got into an argument,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “What that argument was about was a game, a game of basketball. A man lost his life over a game.”

On July 21, deputies responded to Shadow Lawn where they learned a 28-year-old man had suffered a single gunshot wound.

According to the sheriff’s office, the victim had been taken to the hospital where he was later declared deceased.

Witnesses told investigators that Rivers and the victim had gotten into an argument following a “one-on-one” game of basketball at the courts behind Brookdale Elementary School.

According to the witnesses, Rivers left the court and retrieved a handgun while the victim was coaxed to walk away.

Witnesses reported that several shots were then fired resulting in the victim being fatally struck.

Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.