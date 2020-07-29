Civil rights legend John Lewis to lie in repose at Georgia Capitol

ATLANTA — John Lewis will lie in repose at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta in one of the last memorial services for the late Democratic congressman before he is buried.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects to Lewis today at the Capitol rotunda after a ceremony in his honor.

Lewis’ fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, will hold a service for him tonight.

Then a private burial service in Atlanta is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church that was once pastored by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80. Born to sharecroppers during Jim Crow segregation, he was beaten by Alabama state troopers during the civil rights movement, spoke ahead of King’s “I Have a Dream” speech at the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Medal of Freedom by the nation’s first Black president in 2011.

He spent more than three decades in Congress, and his district included most of Atlanta.

A series of public remembrances for Lewis began over the weekend.

On Sunday, his flag-draped casket was carried across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, where the one-time “Freedom Rider” was among civil rights demonstrators beaten by state troopers in 1965.

The flag-draped casket of Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., lies in state as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a memorial service in the Capitol Rotunda, Monday, July 27, 2020, in Washington. (Shawn Thew | Shawn Thew/Pool via AP)

A memorial service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Monday drew congressional leaders from both parties. Lewis was the first Black lawmaker to lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda.

Trump wasn’t there

It was a solemn display of bipartisan unity as congressional leaders from both sides of the aisle paid their final respects to civil rights icon John Lewis.

But missing in action was President Donald Trump.

It was another break in convention for a president who has long harbored resentments.

And although he was not given a directive not to attend, Trump was also not invited, either.

Lewis’s longtime spokeswoman said the choice was up to Trump.

“It’s our time to pay respect to a man who did a great deal for this country,” she said. “And that’s all we want it to be.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.