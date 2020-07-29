Braves’ Markakis returns 3 weeks after opting out of season

ATLANTA (AP) — Nick Markakis is returning to the Atlanta Braves three weeks after announcing he was opting out of the season due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

A veteran outfielder who is in his sixth season with Atlanta, Markakis says he changed his mind about sitting out after watching his teammates play the first five games. He says “in the pit of my stomach I felt I wanted to be out there.”

Markakis says he realized returning was possible following a phone call from Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos earlier this week.

The 36-year-old Markakis says he has the full support of his family, including his three children, in his decision to return.

