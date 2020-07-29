Best Buy to stay closed on Thanksgiving

(WBTV) - Best Buy has added its name to the list of national retailers closing shop on Thanksgiving Day.

The popular destination for televisions, gaming consoles and other electronic goods made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” the company said. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

The company says it will offer more convenient pickup options at stores and unveil holiday deals earlier than ever before.

Customers can still shop through BestBuy.com and the store’s app any day of the year.

“Although this holiday season may certainly look different, we’re ready to once again be there for our customers how, when and where they need us, during the most exciting time of the year,” the company said.”

Earlier this month, Walmart and Target made similar Thanksgiving closure announcements.

