Advertisement

Best Buy to stay closed on Thanksgiving

Best Buy has added its name to the list of national retailers closing shop on Thanksgiving Day.
Best Buy has added its name to the list of national retailers closing shop on Thanksgiving Day.(KKCO)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV) - Best Buy has added its name to the list of national retailers closing shop on Thanksgiving Day.

The popular destination for televisions, gaming consoles and other electronic goods made the announcement on its website Tuesday.

“We can all agree that, so far, 2020 has turned out differently than what we might have expected,” the company said. “And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.”

The company says it will offer more convenient pickup options at stores and unveil holiday deals earlier than ever before.

Customers can still shop through BestBuy.com and the store’s app any day of the year.

“Although this holiday season may certainly look different, we’re ready to once again be there for our customers how, when and where they need us, during the most exciting time of the year,” the company said.”

Earlier this month, Walmart and Target made similar Thanksgiving closure announcements.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GA eviction lawyers needed after CARES Act expires

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Congress is working to finalize the next round of coronavirus relief that could include a federal pause on evictions.

News

Aiken County to vote on postponing back-to-school for two weeks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The Aiken County School District will vote Wednesday in an emergency meeting to firm up their back-to-school plans.

News

Deputies continuing investigation after missing SC girls found safe in GA

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office say they are continuing their investigation after two missing girls were found safe in Georgia.

Crime

Deputies arrest suspect accused of killing man over game of basketball

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Deputies have arrested a suspect who is accused of killing a man over a game of basketball in Orangeburg County.

Latest News

News

SC residents wait to see what’s included in new stimulus bill

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, in an interview with Fox News Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was asked about the prospects of a phase 4, coronavirus stimulus bill, and he said, "half of the Republicans are going to vote 'no' any more aid. That's just a fact."

News

SC school districts starting the school year virtually could be required to offer in-person option

Updated: 1 hour ago
Some school districts that have planned to start the school year virtually could be forced to offer parents an in-person option for at least one day a week.

News

New SC House committee tasked with police and reform sentencing efforts meets for the first time

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday afternoon, members of the House Equitable Justice System and Law Enforcement Reform Committee got together for the first time.

News

Are you letting your child play sports this fall?

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Old jail to be demolished

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Doctors study hearing loss in COVID patients

Updated: 2 hours ago