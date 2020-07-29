Advertisement

Benches clear in first Astros-Dodgers game since scandal

Image Source: MGN
Image Source: MGN(KALB)
By Kristie Rieken
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) — Benches cleared Tuesday night in the first game between the Astros and Dodgers since it was revealed that Houston stole signs en route to a 2017 World Series championship that came at Los Angeles’ expense.

The fracas occurred after Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly threw high-and-tight pitches to Astros stars Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa in the sixth inning.

The Dodgers led 5-2 after a five-run fifth when Kelly, who was with Boston in 2017 and also faced Houston that postseason, threw behind Bregman for ball four.

Bregman grimaced after jumping to avoid being hit, then trotted to first base.

