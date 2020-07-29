Augusta utility workers to use smoke in testing for sewer leaks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Utilities will be performing smoke testing of some sewer lines starting today.

Most of the area in downtown Augusta from Sixth Street East down to Sand Bar Berry Road and from the River South to Laney Walker Boulevard will be tested.

Smoke testing is a way to identify system leaks and locations where unwanted stormwater enters sewer lines. These problem areas are quickly identified by the smoke escaping through the holes in the system and being observed above ground by workers.

During testing, residents may notice smoke escaping from their eaves and yard drains. Also, smoke may enter the house through faulty or improper traps and drains. To minimize the smoke entering your house, pour water into all drains including floor drains prior to the testing.

The smoke is non-toxic, non-staining, non-flammable and harmless to people, animals and plants, utility officials said in a news release.

During testing, smoke should exit the vent stack on the roof of houses and possibly escape through manholes. If you notice smoke in your house or on your property, report it immediately to the personnel you see conducting the test or call 727-902-4071.

