AP Sources: Bosa gets $135 million extension with Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive end Joey Bosa has agreed to a contact extension that will make him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Two people familiar with the deal said the five-year extension is worth $135 million, which includes $78 million guaranteed at signing and $102 million overall.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been finalized. ESPN was the first to report on the deal. T

he deal eclipses the five-year, $125-million extension that Cleveland’s Myles Garrett signed two weeks ago.

That contract included $100 million guaranteed for Garrett, a defensive end who was the top pick in 2017.

