AP source: Another Marlins player tests positive; 16 total

NEW YORK (AP) — Another player with the Miami Marlins has tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the team’s total to 16 players, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the test results were not announced.

Major League Baseball has suspended Miami’s season through Sunday and created a patchwork schedule affecting four other teams while the Marlins deal with their outbreak.

Two staff members also have tested positive in recent days.

