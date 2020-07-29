Advertisement

Aiken County to vote on postponing back-to-school for two weeks

The Aiken County School District will vote Wednesday in an emergency meeting to firm up their back-to-school plans.
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County School District will vote Wednesday in an emergency meeting to firm up their back-to-school plans.

The vote will decide if the district will delay the opening of school district-wide for two weeks until Aug. 31.

Superintendent King Laurence and other district leaders approved a model that allows for a four-phase plan for students to start the school year with a hybrid schedule — with some attending classes on campus and some learning at home.

But Laurence said during an interview last week with News 12 that he’s having to balance the desire for face-to-face instruction with safety and health protocols.

“As I’ve said from the very beginning of this, the safety of our students, the health of our students and our teachers is the primary responsibility,” Laurence said.

That meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on a teleconference.

