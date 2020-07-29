ACC announces Clemson’s revised 2020 football schedule format & opponents

CLEMSON, S.C. — The ACC Board of Governors announced on Wednesday Clemson's revised 2020 schedule format and opponents due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 schedule features a 10+1 format, where each ACC team plays 10 games against ACC opponents and one non-conference contest. There are no divisions for ACC football in 2020.

Dates for the 11 games and Clemson's non-conference opponent will be announced at a later date. Clemson's first game is slated for the week of Sept. 7-12, while the last game of the regular season is scheduled for the week of Nov. 30 - Dec. 5.

Notre Dame is playing a 10-game ACC schedule in 2020 and is eligible for the ACC Championship Game, slated for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.More information on stadium capacity and other operational details on parking and ticketing will be communicated in the coming weeks.

Clemson’s Home ACC Opponents

Boston College

Miami (Fla.)

Pittsburgh

Syracuse

Virginia

Clemson’s Road ACC Opponents

Florida State

Georgia Tech

Notre Dame

Virginia Tech

Wake Forest

