Victim injured when gunman fires 27 shots in Augusta

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(MGN Image)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man was shot several times while sitting his vehicle early Tuesday in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta. 

A deputy responded just before 1:15 a.m. to the shooting, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputy wrote that he learned the victim, a 41-year-old man, had been sitting in his vehicle when he was fired upon and hit several times in the back on his left side. The victim did not state who fired the weapon at him. He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center for emergency treatment.

A witness told the deputy he saw a bright red older vehicle pull up behind the victim before a male exited the driver’s side and fired a “machine gun” into the victim’s vehicle before the red vehicle fled. The witness could not tell what type of vehicle the perpetrator was in or describe the shooter.

The deputy found 27 shell casings. Nearby cameras recorded the sound of 27 gunshots but could not record video of the incident.

