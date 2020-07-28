Savannah TV anchor gets first shot in coronavirus vaccine trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person in the U.S. to get a shot in a Phase Three COVID-19 vaccine trial on Monday.

Although she’s a part of history, that’s not why she did it.

“You know it may not ever benefit me, but you know other people are going to have children one day, there are young adults like you who we want to make sure that you have every chance you can to live to be a ripe old lady and see all your dreams come true,” she said.

Getting the shot, whether placebo or vaccine, is just one step of this two-year long process for her. She has to monitor her symptoms daily through an app and will have multiple in-person and phone call check-ups. She says despite the commitment, it’s worth it.

"I think it's really bigger than me, but what I hope people see is that we all are important and we all can be a part solving this."

She says she’s thankful to the vaccine trial participants who signed up before her and for those who will still sign up. After all she knows, we’re all in this together.

Dr. Paul Bradley with Meridian Clinical Research says this could be the most important clinical trial ever.

He also says this is a two-year trial but researchers hope to see results by the end of the year.

“In our lifetime, this may be the most important clinical trial ever. It is very much like when our parents went and took the polio vaccine. This virus has got to be put in its place,” Bradley said.

Bradley says it’s important to get a vaccine out because social distancing and masks only go so far.

“We’re not going to be able to go back to life as we know it until we have a vaccine. We’ll continue to come up with treatments and different medications that will hopefully help, but we need to stop the attack and the only way to stop the attack is going to be a vaccine”

Bradley says in phase one and two, researchers were looking for volunteers with no medical problems or risk of exposure to the virus.

However this time around, they’re looking for something different.

“We want people who are out and about in the community. That could be healthcare workers, that could be grocery store workers, people who work at the store, people that are around others who have unfortunately a chance of catching COVID,” said Bradley said.

Half of the participants will get the real vaccine and half will get a placebo. He says after beginning this trial just months ago, it feels amazing to get to this day.

It’s important to note that this is not a live virus. Bradley also says researchers are still looking for volunteers.

