Advertisement

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

'Have you seen this bear?'
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.(Source: Mara Soriano, CNN)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (Gray News) – Celebrities are getting involved with the search for a very special teddy bear that contains a recorded message from the owner's dying mother.

Mara Soriano said it was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

The custom-made Build-A-Bear had a recorder inside it with the voice of her mother who died last year from cancer at the age of 53.

Vancouver Police are involved in the search.

Actor Ryan Reynolds is offering a $5,000 reward for the recovery of the bear.

Actors Dan Levy and Zach Braff are also getting the word out on Twitter.

Soriano said Build-A-Bear has reached out to her about replacing the lost teddy bear.

“I know it won’t be the same bear that my mom made with her own hands, but now it’ll remind me of her AND the time the world came together for us for a few days,” she said on Twitter.

The hunt for the missing teddy bear continues.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Learn about Georgia's role in testing coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A doctor explains the hopes for a vaccine trial in which a Savannah news anchor got the first shot.

News

Local airports get more than $1.6 million in federal funds for improvements

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Airports in Aiken, Barnwell and Saluda counties are among facilities across the country that will share in more than $273 million in safety and infrastructure grants.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP
Officials are urging swimmers and boaters in the area to use caution and avoid seals or schools of fish.