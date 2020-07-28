Advertisement

Richmond County parents can sign up kids for free August meals

Richmond County meal program
Richmond County meal program(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Richmond County can now sign up their kids for free meal services for the month of August.

The county school district is distributing meals for students who would normally be in school.

The food will be given out on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can arrange to pick up meals at the nearest county school or along a bus route.

You can sign up on the district’s website, rcboe.org.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

