Richmond County parents can sign up kids for free August meals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents in Richmond County can now sign up their kids for free meal services for the month of August.

The county school district is distributing meals for students who would normally be in school.

The food will be given out on Tuesdays and Fridays.

You can arrange to pick up meals at the nearest county school or along a bus route.

You can sign up on the district’s website, rcboe.org.

