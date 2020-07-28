Advertisement

Renfroe homers twice, Rays fan 19 Braves in 14-5 romp

By Mark Didtler
Jul. 28, 2020
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves.

Tyler Glasnow struck out nine and allowed one hit over four innings in first start after missing part of summer camp with the Rays after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Jose Martinez and Yoshi Tsutsugo drew consecutive one-out walks from Mike Foltynewicz to start an eight-run fourth inning that gave Tampa Bay a 9-1 lead.

Renfroe then hit a towering homer to deep left center and Joey Wendle homered on the next pitch. Foltynewicz was designated for assignment after the game.

Foltynewicz was designated for assignment following the Braves’ loss.

