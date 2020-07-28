Remember Baby Zane? Augusta boy almost killed in Wy. crash continues to recover

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last August, 7-month-old Zane Williams was seriously injured in a crash that killed his mother in Wyoming.

For a while, it looked like the young boy’s life was in serious danger and the potential for him to be paralyzed was real.

But almost a year after the devastating crash, the young man has not only recovered but is thriving, according to his grandfather.

Zane is now 2 1/2 years old and is steadily growing.

While he continues to visit doctors, his neurologist in particular is giving him good reports.

The memory of his mother lives on, too. Zane and his family celebrated what would have been his mother’s 23rd birthday on Saturday.

Cheers to a continued recovery, young man.

