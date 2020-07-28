Advertisement

Regal Cinemas to start reopening in August

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The nation’s second-largest cinema chain plans to reopen some of its locations in the U.S. next month.

Regal Cinemas announced it will start to reopen on Aug. 21.

The company says theaters that open their doors will enforce health and safety measures, including requiring its employees and customers to wear masks.

Regal operates 549 locations in 42 states.

The theater chain has not said which locations will start operating again in August.

Health departments in Los Angeles, New York and many other locations have not given theaters in their areas the OK to welcome back guests because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

National teacher union supports strikes over reopening plans

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY
One of the nation’s largest teachers union is authorizing its members to strike if their schools plan to reopen without proper safety measures in the middle of the global pandemic.

National Politics

Barr condemns rioting at much-anticipated House hearing

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Dystopian series ‘Watchmen’ leads all Emmy nominees with 26

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By LYNN ELBER
“The Morning Show” and “Ramy” are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV’s top honors strive to keep Hollywood’s awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

National

Ryan Reynolds offers $5,000 reward for return of woman’s teddy bear

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Ed Payne
Mara Soriano said the teddy bear was stolen from U-Haul late last week during a move. It was inside a backpack, along with an iPad.

Coronavirus

Trump again pushes unproven drug as COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AMANDA SEITZ Associated Press
Trump pushed unproven claims that an anti-malaria drug, hydroxychloroquine, is an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Latest News

News

Learn about Georgia's role in testing coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A doctor explains the hopes for a vaccine trial in which a Savannah news anchor got the first shot.

News

Local airports get more than $1.6 million in federal funds for improvements

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Airports in Aiken, Barnwell and Saluda counties are among facilities across the country that will share in more than $273 million in safety and infrastructure grants.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 41 minutes ago
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

Alabama lawmaker who honored Klan leader says he’s surprised by criticism

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle quickly condemned Dismukes for attending the event.

National

AP source: 4 more Marlins test positive for coronavirus

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
The Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, Dr. Anthony Fauci said, as the number of their players testing positive rose to 15.

National

Person killed in Maine shark attack IDed as New York woman

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By PATRICK WHITTLE and DAVID SHARP
Officials are urging swimmers and boaters in the area to use caution and avoid seals or schools of fish.