RCSS teacher charged with battery in Bilo incident

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County School System teacher has been charged with battery.

According to an incident report with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Yetevia Williams assaulted two people at the Bilo on Wrightsboro Road.

It appears Williams may work at the store.

Deputies say Williams punched the two women several times and pulled one of them by the hair and pushed them to the ground.

The report says other customers escorted her outside and Williams took off.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.