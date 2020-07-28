‘No one will ever forget his name': Street honors boy electrocuted in park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The name of the 12-year-old boy electrocuted at Fleming Park now is on the road that runs by it.

The street formerly known as Daniel Avenue was renamed to Melquan Robinson Jr. Way.

Melquan was killed in October 2018 when he touched a fence that had become electrified.

Monday would have been his 14th birthday, and that’s when a celebration was held to mark the street renaming.

Melquan’s family says the sign is a reminder that he will never be forgotten.

“Not just me, the whole city is behind this,” said the boy’s father, Melquan Robinson Sr. “We are all looking forward for that park to be in remembrance of him, as well — not just the street, the park as well. So if the city stands strong and we keep standing strong, hopefully they’ll grant us our wish.”

Melquan’s mom said the street name will serve as a reminder of the life she and her community lost.

“I know a part of his legacy will live on. No one will ever forget his name. That street sign right there can’t be removed from Augusta — period,” Chinnika Jackson said.

Jackson said she’s glad the street was named on his birthday because it felt like a celebration, even though he wasn’t there.

“It’s still an emotional roller-coaster type deal, but you just gotta deal with it as the days go by,” she said.

A move to improve the park

City leaders have been working on upgrades for the park, including a memorial for Melquan.

At last week’s Augusta Commission meeting, Mayor Hardie Davis Jr. tabled those plans because he says there needed to be more discussion about safety fixes for commissioners to feel comfortable with the plan.

Commissioners are expected to talk about it again next week.

