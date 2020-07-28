Advertisement

Local airports get more than $1.6 million in federal funds for improvements

(KCRG)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports in Aiken, Barnwell and Saluda counties are among facilities across the country that will share in more than $273 million in safety and infrastructure grants being distributed through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The total includes just over $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $31 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grants.

The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects at facilities, including these in South Carolina:

  • The Barnwell Regional Airport will get $1.03 million to improve, modify and rehabilitate the building, rehabilitate the apron and rehabilitate the taxi lane.
  • The Saluda County Airport will get $416,666 to reconstruct the apron and taxiway.
  • The Aiken Regional Airport will get $166,666 to expand the apron, where planes and airport vehicles are parked for loading and unloading, refueling and maintenance.

No Georgia airports are on the list for grants.

MORE | Savannah TV anchor gets first shot in coronavirus vaccine trial

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Learn about Georgia's role in testing coronavirus vaccine

Updated: 23 minutes ago
A doctor explains the hopes for a vaccine trial in which a Savannah news anchor got the first shot.

News

Savannah TV anchor gets first shot in coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 1 hour ago
Savannah TV news anchor Dawn Baker was the first person in the U.S. to get a shot in a Phase Three COVID-19 vaccine trial on Monday.

News

Security guard injured when gunman fires 27 shots in Augusta

Updated: 1 hours ago
A man was shot several times while sitting his vehicle early Tuesday in the 3800 block of Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta.

News

Here's what Waynesboro mayor says about his arrest

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office charged Gregory Carswell with four total charges.

Latest News

News

Update on legal fight between Ga. governor, Atlanta mayor

Updated: 4 hours ago
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 5 a.m. (recurring).

News

Rescuers dispatched after receiving report of gunshot wound

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Rescue crews have been dispatched this morning to the 2100 block of Gardenview Drive regarding a gunshot wound.

News

Crash snarls traffic in area of Chime Bell Church west of New Ellenton

Updated: 5 hours ago
A wreck this morning is backing up traffic in the area of Chime Bell Baptist Church in Aiken County.

News

Heartbroken community mourns mom, sons lost in ‘murder-suicide'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff and Sydney Heiberger
Many are in shock with the news that the deaths of a local mom and her twins were apparently intentional.

News

‘No one will ever forget his name': Street honors 12-year-old electrocuted in park

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
The name of the 12-year-old electrocuted at Fleming Park now is on the road that runs by it.

Coronavirus

Legal battle cools down over Atlanta’s mask mandate, business restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
The battle is on pause between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over COVID-19 restrictions.