Local airports get more than $1.6 million in federal funds for improvements

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports in Aiken, Barnwell and Saluda counties are among facilities across the country that will share in more than $273 million in safety and infrastructure grants being distributed through the Federal Aviation Administration.

The total includes just over $242 million from the Airport Improvement Program and $31 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act grants.

The grants will be used for a variety of critical infrastructure and safety projects at facilities, including these in South Carolina:

The Barnwell Regional Airport will get $1.03 million to improve, modify and rehabilitate the building, rehabilitate the apron and rehabilitate the taxi lane.

The Saluda County Airport will get $416,666 to reconstruct the apron and taxiway.

The Aiken Regional Airport will get $166,666 to expand the apron, where planes and airport vehicles are parked for loading and unloading, refueling and maintenance.

No Georgia airports are on the list for grants.

