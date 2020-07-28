Lincoln County High School football team quarantined over positive COVID-19 test, district leaders say

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lincoln County Superintendent Dr. Samuel Light has confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the high school's athletic program.

The Red Devils asked football players to begin a two-week quarantine on July 23 in a Facebook post. This is the first program that has confirmed cases of coronavirus on an athletic team in the CSRA.

In a statement sent to sports director Mike Jakucionis, Dr. Light explained the timeline of the decision.

“On July 16, 2020, a student athlete-contacted us and stated that he tested positive for COVID-19. We notified The Health Department and began the contact tracing. As the research continued, we discovered that the exposure did not happen in Lincoln County. We notified our student-athletes that could have been exposed. On July 20, 2020, two parents of athletes notified us their student had tested positive. On July 23, 2020, another parent contacted us with news of a positive COVID-19 test.”

Dr. Light then notified head football coach and athletic director Lee Chomskis of the cases. Coach Chomskis immediately recommended a two-week shut down and quarantine for the football team to ensure the safety of the students.

“Student safety is the most important part of our decision, we will continue to take care of all of our students,” Light said.

The football team will not begin practice until Aug. 10 and will reconvene for pictures on Aug. 7. The team is scheduled for a scrimmage against Aquinas on Aug. 21 and opens the season on Sept. 18 hosting Westside.

