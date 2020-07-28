Advertisement

Legal battle cools down over Atlanta’s mask mandate, business restrictions

By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The battle is on pause between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over COVID-19 restrictions. 

The parties were due in court this morning, but Kemp on Monday withdrew a motion for an emergency hearing in his lawsuit to block Atlanta’s COVID-19 restrictions. The rules include a mandate for masks to be worn in public and closures of some businesses. 

Kemp’s office is now releasing a statement saying it’s happy with Bottoms’ decision to roll back the reopening of some businesses.

MORE | Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Kemp hasn’t withdrawn the lawsuit. This just means a judge won’t get involved right away.

Kemp’s office says the governor wanted to continue good-faith negotiations so he withdrew the motion for an emergency hearing.

Earlier this month, he sued Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council on the grounds that local governments can’t take actions to curb coronavirus that are either more or less strict than those he has issued in executive orders.

Kemp’s office said Bottoms had clarified previous statements about shuttering certain businesses – a step the governor’s office said was his main concern.

Bottoms said those are only recommendations and that Kemp misunderstood her intent. 

Atlanta is one of several Georgia cities – including Augusta – that have ordered people to cover their faces in public to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

At least 3 MLB games postponed amid Marlins’ virus outbreak

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that disrupted Major League Baseball's schedule on the fifth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

National Politics

White House, Democrats at odds on virus aid but talking

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and ANDREW TAYLOR
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

Coronavirus

The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The Senate GOP has unveiled a new $1 trillion coronavirus aid package as President Trump touts "operation warp speed," the race to find a vaccine is living up to its nam

News

‘Motor March’: SC For Ed host protest to continue virtual learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 8 hours ago
According to organizers with SC For Ed, about 350 cars showed up for their ‘Motor March’ in downtown Columbia Monday afternoon.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Experimental COVID-19 vaccine is put to its biggest test

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD, MICHAEL HILL and JOCELYN NOVECK
The biggest test yet of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine got underway Monday with the first of some 30,000 Americans rolling up their sleeves to receive shots created by the U.S. government as part of the all-out global race to stop the outbreak.

National Politics

Democratic National Convention to require masks, distancing

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By SCOTT BAUER
Everyone attending the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee next month will have to wear a face mask, be tested daily for COVID-19, fill out questionnaires and maintain a physical distance from others.

National

Planet Fitness requiring members, guests to wear masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Travis Leder
Planet Fitness will soon require its members and their guests to wear masks inside its locations.

National Politics

Trump’s national security adviser has coronavirus

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JONATHAN LEMIRE
President Donald Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

National

COVID: Vaccine trials move forward

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
One COVID vaccine trial moves to Phase 3 as congress debates another stimulus.