Legal battle cools down over Atlanta’s mask mandate, business restrictions

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The battle is on pause between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over COVID-19 restrictions.

The parties were due in court this morning, but Kemp on Monday withdrew a motion for an emergency hearing in his lawsuit to block Atlanta’s COVID-19 restrictions. The rules include a mandate for masks to be worn in public and closures of some businesses.

Kemp’s office is now releasing a statement saying it’s happy with Bottoms’ decision to roll back the reopening of some businesses.

Kemp hasn’t withdrawn the lawsuit. This just means a judge won’t get involved right away.

Kemp’s office says the governor wanted to continue good-faith negotiations so he withdrew the motion for an emergency hearing.

Earlier this month, he sued Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council on the grounds that local governments can’t take actions to curb coronavirus that are either more or less strict than those he has issued in executive orders.

Kemp’s office said Bottoms had clarified previous statements about shuttering certain businesses – a step the governor’s office said was his main concern.

Bottoms said those are only recommendations and that Kemp misunderstood her intent.

Atlanta is one of several Georgia cities – including Augusta – that have ordered people to cover their faces in public to curb the spread of COVID-19.

