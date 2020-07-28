Advertisement

How Orangeburg hospital is preparing in case COVID-19 spike worsens

By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Hospital occupancy across the state is on the rise and some hospitals are taking measures to make sure they can handle the surge.

Over a week ago, the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg began constructing tents that will be used as an alternative care site for COVID-19 patients.

RMC officials said it’s a precautionary measure in case their hospital reaches capacity, but RMC hospital officials and doctors held a news conference Monday stating that their occupancy continues to rise, and they are prepared to take measures to make sure they can continue treating the entire community.

RMC leaders said they are preparing to have the tents ready to go in the next two to three weeks. Regional Medical Center President and CEO Charles Williams said he’s concerned by the rising number of cases in South Carolina and is urging the community to take the necessary precautions so that hospitals aren’t overwhelmed with patients.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and the leadership at the Regional Medical Center requested the National Guard build the tents as a proactive step to help with hospital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WIS)
Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young and the leadership at the Regional Medical Center requested the National Guard build the tents as a proactive step to help with hospital resources during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Source: WIS)(WRDW)

“At some point, we must do something, because there’s only so many beds, so many staff, we must do something,” Williams said.

Williams said of Monday, there were only eight available beds available in the hospital.

“Not only do we have 54 patients in house today, we’re impacted by staff. Today alone we have 34 employees that are out in some COVID related fashion,” Williams said.

RMC officials said the alternative care site will be used for less-severe patients who are close to being discharged, which frees up beds inside the hospital for the most critical patients.

“We’re really looking at it as an opportunity for us again to stay at a heightened level of readiness,” said Matthew Hinkle, the RMC Vice President of Operations.

I-TEAM | Commercial labs taking longer with COVID-19 test results

Williams said there will be four tents total.

“Our plans right now is to use one tent for 12 patients, another for the nursing station, another for donning and doffing and another for food supplies and other care needs,” Williams said.

DHEC’s latest report shows that Orangeburg’s hospitals are at 71% occupancy, but Williams said those numbers can be misleading.

“There have been hospitals that have reported beds, but they were not the appropriate beds so when you talk about 70%, there have been times when we’ve been at 98%,” Williams said.

He said that RMC only reports beds that are staffed.

“Because having a bed doesn’t mean anything unless I have the staff to take care of them,” Williams said.

Williams said he’s worried hospitals aren’t through the peak of things yet.

“I really don’t think we’ve seen the full impact from the Fourth of July yet, and let’s be clear: Labor Day is coming, let’s be clear, flu season is coming. We must do all we can to combat this pandemic,” Williams said.

He also stated that one of the biggest challenges they are facing right now is staffing. He said they have tripled the amount of contract medical staff to nearly 70 staffers.

RMC officials said this is the first alternative care site of its kind in South Carolina and the tents were provided by DHEC and the South Carolina emergency management division. They also said that DHEC will be inspecting the tents before they are put into use.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Research: COVID-19 may have negative impact on hearing

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Sydney Heiberger
New COVID research out of Johns Hopkins shows the virus might have a negative impact on your ear and hearing. A doctor on that research team grew up right here Evans.

News

Augusta VA hospital sets virtual town hall meeting for vets on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
The leadership of Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will conduct a virtual veteran town hall meeting starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

News

Georgia governor calls election to fill Lewis’ current term

Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia’s governor has called a special election to fill the remainder of Rep. John Lewis’ current term after the civil rights leader’s death.

News

Augusta leaders move to end remediation of old jail, demolish building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
After years of back-and-forth, Augusta Commission leaders voted Tuesday to end remediation of the old jail on Walton Way and proceed with demolition.

Latest News

News

Lincoln County High School football team quarantined over positive COVID-19 test, district leaders say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Lincoln County Superintendent Dr. Samuel Light has confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the high school's athletic program.

News

Bamberg 2 offers up new details on back-to-school plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Bamberg County School District 2 is zeroing in on its plans to open school this year, but with some caveats.

News

COVID-19 in the 2-state region: Latest updates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here are the latest statistics on coronavirus in Georgia and South Carolina, plus one thing that's being done to fight the disease.

News

These are some of the latest back-to-school plans in CSRA

Updated: 3 hours ago
Here's an explanation of Columbia County's back-to-school schedule and a look at when some other local districts will start the school year.

News

Seeking answers about the deaths of young mom and her twins

Updated: 3 hours ago
Authorities are now saying the death of a young Hephzibah mother and her two sons is the result of a murder-suicide.

News

Dr. Anthony Fauci has a best-selling baseball card

Updated: 3 hours ago
Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci apparently is better at selling baseball cards than pitching.