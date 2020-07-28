Harlem softball getting used to the heat, new regulations as season approaches

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was the first day where practice for fall sports could be mandatory for GHSA member schools. It’s also the acclimatization period where programs can start getting used to the Georgia summer heat.

For the Harlem Bulldogs, that means treating practice like a game, at least in terms of time spent on the field. The Lady Dogs only spend about a half hour on the field at a time and then take extended cool off breaks to ease back into the heat. The idea is to have practice mirror the length of an inning to start getting used to the temperature.

"We just have to take a whole lot of breaks and our ad makes sure we do that. What we do - we just go out for 20-30 minutes, come in, take about a 5 minute cooling break and then we'll go back out," said head coach Mike Leverett

Harlem had not been able to go through its normal off season like so many other programs. The team will also need to address other virus preventing measures, like sanitizing bats between at bats and spacing out in the dug out. No matter what the guidelines are, the lady bulldogs will be ready to do what it takes to have this season.

"Well they miss it so much. They don't care what kind of guidelines we go through as long as they're on the field. And then I'm happy for them I didn't want them to miss the whole season so, we'll try to do the guidelines as best we can and make sure we don't break them. I hope we can play the whole season," Leverett continued.

The Bulldogs won a softball state championship in 2016 and have been in the state tournament in each year since. They’re hope is to continue finding success no matter how this season takes shape.

