Advertisement

Harlem softball getting used to the heat, new regulations as season approaches

Harlem softball head coach Mike Leverett hits BP in the first practice of the season.
Harlem softball head coach Mike Leverett hits BP in the first practice of the season.(Mike Jakucionis)
By Mike Jakucionis
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was the first day where practice for fall sports could be mandatory for GHSA member schools. It’s also the acclimatization period where programs can start getting used to the Georgia summer heat.

For the Harlem Bulldogs, that means treating practice like a game, at least in terms of time spent on the field. The Lady Dogs only spend about a half hour on the field at a time and then take extended cool off breaks to ease back into the heat. The idea is to have practice mirror the length of an inning to start getting used to the temperature.

"We just have to take a whole lot of breaks and our ad makes sure we do that. What we do - we just go out for 20-30 minutes, come in, take about a 5 minute cooling break and then we'll go back out," said head coach Mike Leverett

Harlem had not been able to go through its normal off season like so many other programs. The team will also need to address other virus preventing measures, like sanitizing bats between at bats and spacing out in the dug out. No matter what the guidelines are, the lady bulldogs will be ready to do what it takes to have this season.

"Well they miss it so much. They don't care what kind of guidelines we go through as long as they're on the field. And then I'm happy for them I didn't want them to miss the whole season so, we'll try to do the guidelines as best we can and make sure we don't break them. I hope we can play the whole season," Leverett continued.

The Bulldogs won a softball state championship in 2016 and have been in the state tournament in each year since. They’re hope is to continue finding success no matter how this season takes shape.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

MLB temporarily suspends Marlins season through the weekend

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Steven Wine
Major League Baseball has temporarily suspended the Miami Marlins’ season through Sunday because of their worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Sports

Yankees-Phillies postponed for 2nd day amid virus worries

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rob Maaddi
The New York Yankees-Philadelphia Phillies game was postponed Tuesday for the second straight day amid coronavirus concerns.

Sports

AP sources: Pats’ Hightower, Cannon opting out of season

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kyle Hightower
A person familiar with the situation says New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower has decided to opt out of the 2020 season.

Sports

Renfroe homers twice, Rays fan 19 Braves in 14-5 romp

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Didtler
Hunter Renfroe homered twice and Tampa Bay pitchers set a team nine-inning record with 19 strikeouts in the Rays’ 14-5 romp over the Atlanta Braves.

Latest News

News

Lincoln County High School football team quarantined over positive COVID-19 test, district leaders say

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mike Jakucionis
Lincoln County Superintendent Dr. Samuel Light has confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the high school's athletic program.

News

College football season in question after conferences go their own way

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Bulldogs Named To Numerous Watch Lists

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
|
By Georgia Bulldogs
Eleven Bulldogs have been named to a variety of National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA) preseason watch lists over the past two weeks.

Sports

2 MLB games postponed as Marlins deal with virus outbreak

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM EDT
|
By Steven Wine
Two major league games scheduled for Monday night have been postponed after more than a dozen Miami Marlins players and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus in an outbreak that stranded the team in Philadelphia.

Sports

Atlanta United appoints Glass to serve as interim coach

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Atlanta United has promoted Stephen Glass to serve as interim coach while the club searches for a permanent successor to Frank de Boer.