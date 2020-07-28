Georgia governor calls election to fill Lewis’ current term

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor has called a special election to fill the remainder of Rep. John Lewis’ current term after the civil rights leader’s death.

It’s set for Sept. 29, barely a month before voters return to the polls in November to pick Lewis’ replacement for the next two years. The special election will be open to all candidates who qualify from any party, though the district leans heavily Democratic.

The current term ends in January. The next two-year term for the seat will be filled by an election Nov. 3. On the ballot are Democratic state Sen. Nikema Williams and Republican Angela Stanton-King, a reality TV personality.

