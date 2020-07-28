Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Blazing Summer heat will continue through the afternoon with highs in the mid 90s. Heat Index will travel back in the upper 90s to low 100s so make sure to stay hydrated and give yourself some time to take a break if you’re working outdoors for several hours. A few isolated t-storms are possible during the heating of the afternoon. The threat for additional storms Wednesday through Friday will keep temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Then we’ll be warming things up back to the mid to upper 90s come next weekend.

We are keeping an eye on the equatorial Atlantic region as Invest 92-L will likely form into our next named storm. It currently has a 70% chance of development over the next two days and 80% chance of developing over the next 5 days. It would be the ninth named storm of the season and would be called Isaias.

80% Risk for Storm (WRDW)

