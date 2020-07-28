Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Scattered storms are expected this evening and then turn more isolated towards midnight. Heavy rain and lightning are the main hazards with storms today. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 70s early Wednesday.

Wednesday is going to start fairly cloudy, but dry. Storms are expected to fire up along a surface trough anytime after lunchtime. Coverage is expected to be widespread so keep the rain gear ready for plans later in the day. The severe weather threat is low the next few days, but storms could briefly produce strong wind gusts and very heavy rain. The heavy rain threat could produce an isolated flash flood threat if a storm is persistent over certain areas for too long. Highs will be a little cooler thanks to the high rain chances and stay near 90. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Widespread storms are expected Wednesday and Thursday. No need to have the sprinklers on. (WRDW)

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with high storm chances as the surface trough stays around the region. The one difference Thursday is that isolated showers could be possible before afternoon hours. Highest storm chances Thursday will be mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler again and stay near 90. Winds will remain out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

The moisture rich air over the region Wednesday and Thursday will begin to shift further east Friday into the weekend. This will lower our storm chances some and highs will be back above average. Highs Friday through Sunday will be in the mid 90s. Storms are expected to be mainly in the afternoon and isolated in coverage.

