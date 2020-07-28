Crash snarls traffic in area of Chime Bell Church west of New Ellenton

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck this morning is backing up traffic in the area of Chime Bell Baptist Church in Aiken County.

A witness says the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a pickup, at Chime Bell Church Road and Gray Mare Hollow Road west of New Ellenton. She said one vehicle went through a fence and another had slammed into another vehicle.

“His motor was literally in his front seat,” she told News 12.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, and dispatchers said injuries were minor.

However, the crash was causing traffic problems. The witness said it took her 20 minutes to get through the intersection just before 6:30 a.m.

The traffic blockage could cause problems for people trying to make it to work this morning at locations such as the Savannah River site and commercial plants in Aiken County.

