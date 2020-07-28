Advertisement

Crash snarls traffic in area of Chime Bell Church west of New Ellenton

This wreck at Chime Bell Church and Gray Mare Hollow roads backed up traffic as early as 6:30 a.m.
This wreck at Chime Bell Church and Gray Mare Hollow roads backed up traffic as early as 6:30 a.m.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck this morning is backing up traffic in the area of Chime Bell Baptist Church in Aiken County.

A witness says the crash involved multiple vehicles, including a pickup, at Chime Bell Church Road and Gray Mare Hollow Road west of New Ellenton. She said one vehicle went through a fence and another had slammed into another vehicle.

“His motor was literally in his front seat,” she told News 12.

An ambulance was sent to the scene, and dispatchers said injuries were minor.

However, the crash was causing traffic problems. The witness said it took her 20 minutes to get through the intersection just before 6:30 a.m.

The traffic blockage could cause problems for people trying to make it to work this morning at locations such as the Savannah River site and commercial plants in Aiken County.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rescuers dispatched after receiving report of gunshot wound

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Rescue crews have been dispatched this morning to the 2100 block of Gardenview Drive regarding a gunshot wound.

News

Heartbroken community mourns mom, sons lost in ‘murder-suicide'

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Staff and Sydney Heiberger
Many are in shock with the news that the deaths of a local mom and her twins were apparently intentional.

News

‘No one will ever forget his name': Street honors 12-year-old electrocuted in park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
The name of the 12-year-old electrocuted at Fleming Park now is on the road that runs by it.

Coronavirus

Legal battle cools down over Atlanta’s mask mandate, business restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
The battle is on pause between Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over COVID-19 restrictions.

Latest News

News

Richmond County parents can sign up kids for free August meals

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Parents in Richmond County can now sign up their kids for free meal services for the month of August.

News

Richmond County teacher charged with battery in BI-LO incident

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
A Richmond County School System teacher has been charged with battery.

News

‘Motor March’: SC For Ed host protest to continue virtual learning amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 11 hours ago
According to organizers with SC For Ed, about 350 cars showed up for their ‘Motor March’ in downtown Columbia Monday afternoon.

News

Remember Baby Zane? Augusta boy almost killed in Wy. crash continues to recover

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
Last August, 7-month-old Zane Williams was seriously injured in a crash that killed his mother in Wyoming.

News

College football season in question after conferences go their own way

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Power Five conferences are putting in place revised schedules they hope will make it easier to manage potential disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

News

Waynesboro mayor arrested on charges of theft by deception, identity theft

Updated: 12 hours ago
The mayor of Waynesboro is facing several charges related to theft by deception and identity theft charges, according to law enforcement.