Calif. parents accused of murdering 2-year-old son with special needs

Thaddeus Sran, 2, was reported missing July 15 from his Madera, California, home. He had special needs and was non-verbal and unable to walk.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADERA, Calif. (Gray News) - The parents of a 2-year-old California boy with special needs were arrested for his murder when police found the burned body of a young child about a week after the toddler was reported missing.

The father and mother of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, 42-year-old Sukhjinder Sran and 29-year-old Briseida Sran, are both in jail on suspicion of their son’s murder. They could be formally charged Tuesday, KFSN reports.

Thaddeus had special needs and was non-verbal and unable to walk. His parents reported him missing from his home on July 15.

“This is a tough one. I’ve been in this business for 34 years, and I’ll tell you it’s affected me,” said Madera Police Chief Dino Lawson in a Thursday news conference.

Police discovered burned remains believed to belong to Thaddeus in an orchard west of the Madera, California, city limits on Thursday. Official identification of the body is still underway.

The orchard is located about four miles from Breseida Sran’s father’s home, where the couple lived with their children until about two weeks before their arrests, KFSN reports.

Officers say Thaddeus’ parents stopped cooperating with their investigation in the days before the toddler’s body was found, but the couple’s lawyer, Roger Nuttall, says that’s not the case.

Nuttall told KFSN he was stunned by the Srans’ arrests.

"I have no reason to believe that these people would purposely hurt their children, their child," he said.

The suspects have three other children, who are with Child Protective Services, and authorities say Briseida Sran is currently 8 months pregnant. The couple also had a baby girl who died in 2015, according to KFSN.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

