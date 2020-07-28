Bamberg 2 offers up new details on back-to-school plans

BAMBERG COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) - Bamberg County School District 2 is zeroing in on its plans to open school this year, but with some caveats.

While COVID-19 is causing districts around the state to consider delayed openings or all-virtual openings, Bamberg 2 is going for an all-virtual opening -- but not directly because of the virus.

Instead, school officials say a delay in construction on the new elementary school and renovations to the middle and high schools is causing them to go all-virtual until Sept. 14.

District officials say they were told earlier in the month that the virus had caused a delay in the completion of the project.

As a result, school will begin online starting Aug. 24.

But, Pre-K to 8th grades students are being required to attend a week-long session called LEAP Week on Aug. 17 to help them prepare for the year ahead. Students will be divided up into small groups to attend the session on Aug. 17 and 18 or Aug. 19, 20, and 21. Parents will be notified soon.

Officials say LEAP Week is designed with the state Department of Education to help:

Focus on data analysis

Revisiting prior content skills

Diagnostic activities

Social and emotional preparation

Review of individual education plans

Establishing routines and procedures

Once the new building is open on Sept. 14, parents will then have the option to enroll their children in an A/B schedule with attendance on Monday-Wednesday or Tuesday-Thursday. Friday will be used as a teacher development day to allow district staff to clean and disinfect the building.

Parents can also choose the all-virtual option for the year when the building opens.

Parents have three weeks to fill out the necessary forms to let district officials know which option they are taking.

Bamberg officials also say they will have enough Chromebooks for all students in the district and plans are in place to help provide mobile hotspots where internet connectivity is spotty.

Health is also obviously an important aspect of students’ return. Mask wearing, social distancing, sanitizing, limited bussing, and other options are being enforced.

