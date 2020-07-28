Augusta VA hospital sets virtual town hall meeting for vets on Wednesday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The leadership of the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will conduct a virtual veteran town hall meeting starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Medical center leadership will provide an update on issues affecting veterans and their care.

The meeting is open to the public. Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is inviting congressional partners, veteran service organizations and other community partners. The meeting will last about 60 minutes.

To join the meeting, follow the login information below:

Website: https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1601506238

Meeting ID: 160 150 6238

One-tap mobile:

+16692545252, 1601506238# US (San Jose)

+16468287666, 1601506238# US (New York)

