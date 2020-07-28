Advertisement

Augusta leaders move to end remediation of old jail, demolish building

Augusta Commissioners, filmmakers, and Film Augusta sat down to discuss the future of the old jail on Walton Way. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of back-and-forth, Augusta Commission leaders voted Tuesday to end remediation of the old jail on Walton Way and proceed with demolition.

The move comes even after film industry vets lobbied the commission to keep the old jail in place so more movies could be filmed on location there.

Commissioners already promised the Department of Juvenile Justice they would build a juvenile facility at the old jail. Plus, $1.5 million in SPLOST funds were approved for the demolition of the building.

Most recently, the sequel to Suicide Squad was filmed at the old jail.

