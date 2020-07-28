Augusta leaders move to end remediation of old jail, demolish building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After years of back-and-forth, Augusta Commission leaders voted Tuesday to end remediation of the old jail on Walton Way and proceed with demolition.

The move comes even after film industry vets lobbied the commission to keep the old jail in place so more movies could be filmed on location there.

Commissioners already promised the Department of Juvenile Justice they would build a juvenile facility at the old jail. Plus, $1.5 million in SPLOST funds were approved for the demolition of the building.

Most recently, the sequel to Suicide Squad was filmed at the old jail.

