Advertisement

’Worst is yet to come’ for South Carolina in pandemic, expert says

COVID-19 ins South Carolina
COVID-19 ins South Carolina(WRDW)
By Adam Mintzer
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After South Carolina reported about 100 deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, epidemiologists fear the increased number of deaths will continue.

While officials have said deaths are often reported days or weeks after they occur, “I think we can anticipate that the worst is still yet to come,” said chair of the University of South Carolina Epidemiology and Biostatistics Department.

Alberg said new infections of coronavirus started to spike after Memorial Day weekend, and the increase of deaths South Carolina is experiencing is coming in the wake of that surge.

“We can predict pretty reliably the number of deaths based on the number of cases maybe three or four weeks ago. From the time it takes for the virus to be transmitted, for someone to get sick, to be hospitalized, the hospitalization, and then unfortunately for them to die,” he explained.

Although DHEC’s daily announcement of new deaths can fluctuate based on when deaths are reported to the agency, the agency does also later track deaths by date of death.

By that count, daily deaths started to increase by late June and early July, which is four weeks after Memorial Day. Then, new daily deaths started reaching in the 20s, and by the middle of July as many as 46 people were dying each day from COVID-19

However just because deaths are high, most people who get coronavirus won't die.

In South Carolina, about 1.7 percent of all people infected with COVID-19 passed away, according to recent DHEC data.

While DHEC says the true number may be higher, Alberg says COVID-19's fatality rate is low compared to other epidemics like Ebola.

However, how deadly the virus depends on the person.

"Case fatality is so dependent on age," Alberg said.

I-TEAM | Make mask-wearing a part of life for kids before school starts, pediatrician says

According to an analysis by DHEC, someone aged 21-30 who gets coronavirus they have a 0.5 percent chance of dying from it.

That number reaches about 20 percent if someone is aged 61-70, and nearly 30 percent for people in their 70s.

In fact, Alberg says this year COVID is projected to be one of the largest causes of death in our state if you compare the deaths from COVID-19 this year to the top deaths from last year.

"If we can continue on our current trajectory, after a year it would be the third leading cause of death. This is a serious problem," Alberg said.

According to a model created by the University of Washington and cited by DHEC, 3,186 people in S.C. are projected to die from COVID-19 by November 1st.

In 2019, according to data from DHEC compiled by the Post and Courier, the top causes of death were heart disease and cancer with more than 10,000 people dying from them last year.

However, if similar trends play out this year, COVID-19 will rank just behind cancer and above accidents, lower respiratory diseases, strokes, Alzheimer’s and suicide.

Copyright 2020 WIS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Coronavirus vaccine put to final test in thousands of volunteers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD
The world’s biggest COVID-19 vaccine study got underway Monday with the first of 30,000 planned volunteers helping to test shots created by the U.S. government -- one of several candidates in the final stretch of the global vaccine race.

Coronavirus

Tourism, diplomacy facing pushback as coronavirus caseloads surge

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Geir Moulson and Elaine Kurtenbach
Europe’s tourism revival is running into turbulence only weeks after countries opened their borders, with rising infections in Spain and other countries causing increasing concern as authorities worry about people bringing the coronavirus home from their summer vacations.

National Politics

White House, Senate GOP try again on $1 trillion virus aid

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Suggesting a narrower pandemic relief package may be all that’s possible, the White House still pushed ahead with Monday’s planned rollout of the Senate Republicans’ $1 trillion effort as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi assailed the GOP “disarray” as time-wasting during the crisis.

National

GOP plans new economic stimulus package as coronavirus cases climb

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Senate Republicans are working with the White House on a new economic stimulus proposal that would include $1,200 checks for many Americans and an extension of the federal moratorium on evictions.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Couple wears swastika masks in Minnesota Walmart

Updated: 4 hours ago
Police gave the couple no-trespass notices but did not cite or arrest them. The notices reportedly prevent them from visiting any Walmart location for at least one year.

National

Kimora Lynum, a loving young Florida girl dies after contracting COVID-19

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dylan Lyons
The family of Kimora Lynum, the youngest person to die from COVID-19 in the state of Florida, said the little girl was very loving and bubbly. Her mom said Kimora was her only child, and they were best friends.

National

Workers praise Disney virus safety, but will visitors come?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
More than 75 million visitors came to Orlando in 2018, mostly due to its reputation as a theme park mecca, which also includes Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando. But the coronavirus has upended Orlando's status as the most visited place in the U.S.

Coronavirus

Mnuchin: Virus aid package soon, $1,200 checks by August

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Saturday that Republicans were set to roll out the next COVID-19 aid package Monday and assured there was backing from the White House after he and President Donald Trump's top aide met to fine-tune the $1 trillion proposal that had floundered just days before.

National

AP-NORC poll: US course at record low, Trump sinks on virus

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By JULIE PACE and HANNAH FINGERHUT
A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Trump’s approval for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic falling to a new low, with just 32% of Americans supportive of his approach.

Coronavirus

9-year-old is youngest person to die from COVID-19 in Florida

Updated: 20 hours ago
Florida has hit a grim milestone as the state records its youngest death from COVID-19.