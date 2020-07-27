Woman arrested in connection with fire at Martinez apartment

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Martinez apartment that authorities believe was deliberately set.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. last Tuesday, staff members with Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office responded to a fire at 408-A Ridge Crossing Apartments in Martinez.

When they arrived, the 35-year-old, 875-square-foot apartment was consumed by fire, causing water and smoke damage to three additional apartments, according to King’s office.

The fire was determined to have been deliberately set in the living room and kitchen area, King’s office reported.

The next afternoon, Ashley Renee McCullough, 33, was arrested and charged with two counts of arson in the first degree, according to the office, and she was booked into Columbia County jail.

King’s staff assisted the Columbia County Fire Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.