Waynesboro’s mayor arrested on theft by deception, identity theft charges

Gregory Carswell, the mayor of Waynesboro, is facing several charges related to theft by deception and identity theft charges, according to law enforcement.
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The mayor of Waynesboro is facing several charges related to theft by deception and identity theft charges, according to law enforcement.

The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office charged Gregory Carswell with four total charges. The nature of the reasoning behind those charges have not yet been made public.

Carswell made a statement on his Facebook page declaring his innocence.

“The charges insinuate that the alleged victim(s) identity had been compromised and my identity had been as well,” Carswell said. “We plan to work with authorities to address these issues and make sure the persons responsible will be arrested and convicted.”

We reached out to Carswell’s attorney, Grady Blanchard, who told us Carswell is being cooperative with the authorities and that Carswell would not be stepping down.

Beyond that, Blanchard said, he could not answer any further questions out of fear of jeopardizing the investigation.

