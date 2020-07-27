Suspect faces hearing in Atlanta slaying of 8-year-old girl
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, a suspect in the shooting death of an 8-year-old Atlanta girl will be in court.
Julian Conley, 19, is scheduled for a bond hearing.
He's currently charged with felony murder.
Atlanta police say he and another person shot and killed 8-year-old Secoriea Turner while she was in the car with her mother on July 4. It happened at a makeshift roadblock near the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed.
Conley’s attorney says his client was there but was not involved with the shooting.
