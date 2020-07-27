Scratch-off lottery ticket in Aiken yields a $250,000 prize for lucky buyer

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Somebody won $250,000 with a lottery ticket purchased in Aiken.

Although he didn’t want to be identified by the South Carolina Education Lottery, he passed along some advice through the agency.

He said he stopped at a convenience store to fill up his car, ran inside to pay and decided to try his luck on a scratch-off ticket.

He didn’t expect to win $250,000. But when he did, he put aside the excitement of the moment and did three things to protect his prize:

“I signed the ticket first,” he said.

Then he used his cellphone to take a photo of the front and back of his ticket.

And lastly, he drove home and put the ticket in a safe place.

“I feel very fortunate to have won,” the lottery agency quoted him as saying.

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 810,000 to win $250,000 in the ($10) 50X game. Two top prizes remain in the game. Quick Pantry 103 in Aiken received a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.

