Richmond County libraries begin new phase of reopening today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, operations take a step closer to normal at all Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches.

The branches will begin phase three of the reopening process.

Patrons will have limited access to computer use and browsing:

Patrons will be able to browse and check out materials from all branches.

There will be a one-use 45-minute time limit for patrons using computers.

COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place, including:

Fewer computers and limited seating in all branches.

Programming will not take place in any library locations. The auditorium, meeting rooms, study rooms and conference rooms will remain closed to the public.

The staff will be equipped with masks and gloves, sneeze guards at the circulation counters and hand sanitizer while maintaining social distancing practices.

Patrons must wear a face covering until further notice.

All branches will offer curbside pickup: Patrons may place holds on materials, and the staff will call to schedule a pickup time.