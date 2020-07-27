Richmond County libraries begin new phase of reopening today
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, operations take a step closer to normal at all Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System branches.
The branches will begin phase three of the reopening process.
Patrons will have limited access to computer use and browsing:
- There will be a one-use 45-minute time limit for patrons using computers.
- Patrons will be able to browse and check out materials from all branches.
COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place, including:
- Fewer computers and limited seating in all branches.
- Programming will not take place in any library locations. The auditorium, meeting rooms, study rooms and conference rooms will remain closed to the public.
- The staff will be equipped with masks and gloves, sneeze guards at the circulation counters and hand sanitizer while maintaining social distancing practices.
- Patrons must wear a face covering until further notice.
- All branches will offer curbside pickup: Patrons may place holds on materials, and the staff will call to schedule a pickup time.
- All book drops are open for the return of materials.
