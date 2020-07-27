Advertisement

Rain or shine, Aiken BLM group holds march for equality

Aiken BLM Protest
Aiken BLM Protest(WRDW)
By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

The chants are fading in many places, but in Aiken, the protest are still going strong.

″Whether they are big or small, we’ve had one every week since the death of George Floyd” said Mckenzie Johnson BLM Aiken leader.

Sunday’s march was no different, The rain poured down but the voices remained loud.

“Its very powerful when you’re able to get out here and participate in something like this whether its rain or shine” said Johnson. “It just speaks volumes at how important this movement really is.”

Johnson says BLM Aiken has no plans of slowing down.

“That’s the key, its consistency, and that’s why we’re so consistent. So that we can set that example for people everywhere because this should be happening everywhere " she said.

Sunday’s march started at Gyles Park and ended in front of the Aiken County Clerk of Court. There, demonstrators heard from several speakers. One of the conversations discussed was about recognizing the 3 African American founding fathers of Aiken County.

″I just think its weird we have people that live in the county that have no clue that these men were” said Tony Littles. Littles was amazed when he learned the founding history of Aiken county and he thinks everyone show know the history. He started a petition, calling for statues of the founders to be built in Aiken.

“Those kind of things are important not just for history sake but also for those African Americans who live or were born and raised in this county to think ‘hey we we’re part of not only living here but we had people that had something to do with this county being Aiken” said Littles.

Aiken County is the only South Carolina county founded during reconstruction. The statues would represent founders Samuel Jones Lee, Charles D. Hayne and Prince Rivers. All three of the men were instrumental in the founding of Aiken County.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Updated: 2 hours ago
Get a look at continuously updated COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA.

News

Aiken County two-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself Saturday night

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Nick Proto and Sydney Heiberger
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says a 2-year-old boy in Aiken County accidentally fired a gun and shot himself Saturday night.

News

“Its been difficult for arts” Pandemic causing more challenges for local artists

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Kennedi Harris
The cancellation of several art shows and events, including Augusta’s Arts in the Heart festival, have left many artists facing a new struggle.

News

Edgefield Dispatch confirms fatal collision on Hwy 378

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
|
By Sydney Heiberger
Edgefield County Dispatch confirms a fatal collision on Hwy 378 near Walker Road.

Latest News

News

Bodies of one adult, two children discovered in submerged car in Mayor’s Pond

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:07 PM EDT
|
By Jeremy Turnage and Sydney Heiberger
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is now investigating after the bodies of a woman and two small children were found in a submerged car in Mayor’s Pon.

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Despite pandemic, retailers expect higher back-to-school sales for one reason

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT
|
By Tradesha Woodard
As you get ready for your kids to be back in class -- whether in-person or virtually -- it’s time to start getting their school supplies.

News

SC, GA rural schools differ on plans

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT

News

Rural SC, GA counties differ on back-to-school plans

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:29 PM EDT
|
By Celeste Springer
Jefferson, Jenkins, Hancock, Bamberg, and Orangeburg counties all seem to have two things in common: they’re all rural and they all have the highest COVID-19 rates per 100,000 people in the CSRA.

News

A different back to school list

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT