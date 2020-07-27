Rain or shine, Aiken BLM group holds march for equality

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -

The chants are fading in many places, but in Aiken, the protest are still going strong.

″Whether they are big or small, we’ve had one every week since the death of George Floyd” said Mckenzie Johnson BLM Aiken leader.

Sunday’s march was no different, The rain poured down but the voices remained loud.

“Its very powerful when you’re able to get out here and participate in something like this whether its rain or shine” said Johnson. “It just speaks volumes at how important this movement really is.”

Johnson says BLM Aiken has no plans of slowing down.

“That’s the key, its consistency, and that’s why we’re so consistent. So that we can set that example for people everywhere because this should be happening everywhere " she said.

Sunday’s march started at Gyles Park and ended in front of the Aiken County Clerk of Court. There, demonstrators heard from several speakers. One of the conversations discussed was about recognizing the 3 African American founding fathers of Aiken County.

″I just think its weird we have people that live in the county that have no clue that these men were” said Tony Littles. Littles was amazed when he learned the founding history of Aiken county and he thinks everyone show know the history. He started a petition, calling for statues of the founders to be built in Aiken.

“Those kind of things are important not just for history sake but also for those African Americans who live or were born and raised in this county to think ‘hey we we’re part of not only living here but we had people that had something to do with this county being Aiken” said Littles.

Aiken County is the only South Carolina county founded during reconstruction. The statues would represent founders Samuel Jones Lee, Charles D. Hayne and Prince Rivers. All three of the men were instrumental in the founding of Aiken County.

