Questions linger in local tragedies that claim lives of 3 young children and a mom

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Investigators are trying to get answers about separate tragedies that took the lives of three young children and a mother in the CSRA.

Here’s what we know:

Fatal shooting of 2-year-old

How did a 2-year-old get possession of a loaded gun? That’s likely a question authorities are asking as they investigate the case of a boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in Graniteville.

Details are still limited, but the Aiken County Sheriff's Office says Jamarious Rogers accidentally fired a gun Saturday, shooting himself in the upper body. Authorities say it happened on Gentle Bend Court in the Sage Creek neighborhood of Graniteville around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where the coroner says he died just a few hours later at 11:32 p.m.

An autopsy will be done in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate, and we'll update you on the air and online as soon as we hear anything new.

10-month-old twins and mother die

What led up to the deaths of a mother and her twin 10-month-olds? That’s what investigators are trying to learn after the bodies of all three were found in a submerged car near the Augusta Regional Airport.

Officials say a fisherman spotted the car at Mayor’s Pond and called law enforcement just before 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Richmond County Coroner’s Office.

The bodies of 25-year-old old Shaquia Philpot and her children Cassius and Caysen Williams were found in the car.

The coroner pronounced them dead just a few hours later.

No further details have been released, but we’ll let you know what we learn.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

