Porcello flops in Mets debut, Swanson’s 5 RBIs lead Braves

NEW YORK (AP) — Dansby Swanson tied his career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves chased an erratic Rick Porcello during the third inning of his New York Mets debut in a 14-1 blowout. Porcello allowed seven runs and got just six outs.

Atlanta had 17 hits, 11 for extra bases, and took two of three in the season-opening series after losing 1-0 on Friday and coming within a strike of defeat Saturday before rallying.

Swanson, Marcell Ozuna and Austin Riley all went deep against Corey Oswalt.

