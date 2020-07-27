Plant Vogtle installs new sirens and will start testing them this week

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle has installed 48 new sirens in the area around it as part of its emergency response plan in case of a dangerous incident at the nuclear power facility.

During a six-month commissioning phase beginning this week, the new sirens will be tested in small groups. Officials say this will allow time to ensure all sirens function properly before testing all of them together.

Residents in a 10-mile radius will continue to hear the sirens but may notice a slight change in the duration and sound of the tone. Once the upgrade is complete, the sirens currently in use will be decommissioned, and the new sirens will continue to be tested audibly on a quarterly basis, in addition to the weekly inaudible tests that already occur.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.