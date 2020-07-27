‘No one will ever forget his name’: On his 14th birthday, street renamed in Melquan Robinson’s honor

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A street was dedicated Monday to the local 12-year-old who died at Fleming Park.

The road next to the Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will now be recognized as Melquan Robinson, Jr. Way.

The recreation and parks department held a ceremony Monday morning to dedicate the street.

Robinson was killed after being electrocuted by a fence at the Fleming Athletic Complex right next to the street now named after him. He would have been 14 today.

Melquan’s mother, Chinnika Jackson, says she knows his legacy will live one forever in Augusta thanks to this street.

"No one will ever forget his name," Jackson said. "That street sign right there can't be removed from Augusta period. So when I'm dead and gone and everybody else dead and gone that street sign will still be here."

Jackson says that she’s glad the street was named on his birthday because it felt like a celebration even though he’s not here.

