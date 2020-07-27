McCormick County issues boil advisory for residents of Clarks Hill

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises all residents of Clarks Hill, excluding Furey Plantation, to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

The advisory was issued because dirt or debris may have entered the water system due to a main water line breakage.

The water advisory is in effect until further notice.

