Advertisement

McCormick County issues boil advisory for residents of Clarks Hill

(WCAX)
By WKYT News Staff and WRDW/WAGT
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department advises all residents of Clarks Hill, excluding Furey Plantation, to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking it or cooking with it.

Any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking.

The advisory was issued because dirt or debris may have entered the water system due to a main water line breakage.

The water advisory is in effect until further notice.

MORE | Seeds of doubt: Unsolicited packets pit S.C. ag officials against mysterious mailers

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Plant Vogtle installs new sirens and will start testing them this week

Updated: 1 hours ago
Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle has installed 48 new sirens in the area around it as part of its emergency response plan in case of a dangerous incident at the nuclear power facility.

News

Scratch-off lottery ticket in Aiken yields a $250,000 prize for lucky buyer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Another lucky lottery player in Aiken has claimed a tidy prize: $250,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

News

Seeds of doubt: Unsolicited packets pit S.C. ag officials against mysterious mailers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
Mysterious and unsolicited packets of seeds being sent to people, and South Carolina agriculture officials are trying to help figure out what's going on.

News

Woman arrested in connection with fire at Martinez apartment

Updated: 2 hours ago
Ashley Renee McCullough has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Martinez apartment that authorities believe was deliberately set.

Latest News

News

Columbia County moves to staggered schedules for middle, high schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Just days ahead of the start of the school year, the Columbia County School District is revising its scheduling plans for many students.

News

What's the secret to wearing a mask without fogging up your glasses?

Updated: 7 hours ago
Wearing a mask can be hard to get accustomed to. And if you wear glasses, you're probably already aware of one of the problems.

News

Pandemic retail: Ice cream is hot, but deodorant is not

Updated: 7 hours ago
The coronavirus pandemic has changed consumers' buying habits for a number of reasons. You might find some of the changes surprising.

News

Great-great-granddaughter of Edmund Pettus wants bridge renamed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Staff
As late civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis was honored in Alabama with a last trip over the Edmund Pettus Bridge, the great-great-granddaughter of a Confederate general it was named for had something to say.

News

What’s the holdup with Georgia jobless benefits? Labor chief explains

Updated: 8 hours ago
Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler addressed complaints about the “slow” processing of unemployment claims.

Coronavirus

’Worst is yet to come’ for South Carolina in pandemic, expert says

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Mintzer
After South Carolina reported about 100 deaths from COVID-19 over the weekend, epidemiologists fear the increased number of deaths will continue.