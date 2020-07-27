Man charged after 2-year-old fatally shoots himself in Graniteville

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man has been charged with obstruction of justice in the case of a 2-year-old who accidentally shot himself with a gun over the weekend in Graniteville, according to authorities.

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office says the 2-year-old, Jamarious Rogers, accidentally fired a gun Saturday, shooting himself in the upper body. Authorities say it happened on Gentle Bend Court in the Sage Creek neighborhood of Graniteville around 8:30 p.m.

He was taken to Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, where the coroner says he died just a few hours later at 11:32 p.m. An autopsy will be done in Newberry.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Zayalan Paige, 18, who lives at the address where the incident happened, was charged with obstruction of justice.