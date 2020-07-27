Here are the details on plans for next stimulus check

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another stimulus payment could be coming your way.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says a $1 trillion coronavirus relief bill from Senate Republicans will be released today.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow says a $1,200 stimulus check for taxpayers will be part of that package.

Mnuchin has said the new $1,200 direct payments would follow this formula: People making $75,000 or less would receive the full amount and those making more than $75,000 would receive less, depending on their income. People earning above $100,000 would not qualify for the payment.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks with reporters about the coronavirus relief package negotiations, at the White House, Thursday, July 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Kudlow also says the Republican proposal will lengthen the federal pause on evictions.

He did not mention whether the $600 boost in unemployment benefits would be extended.

Republicans have argued that federal jobless benefits should be trimmed because the combination of state and federal unemployment assistance left many people better off financially than they were before the pandemic and therefore disinclined to return to their jobs.

Many Democrats contend that a lot of people don't feel safe going back to work when the coronavirus is surging again around the country.

The jobless benefit officially expires July 31, but due to the way states process unemployment payments, the cutoff was effectively Saturday.

