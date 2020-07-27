Advertisement

Group claims responsibility for vandalizing ICE office in Atlanta

By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - An Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office in Atlanta was vandalized over the weekend.

Protesters smashed the building's windows and shot fireworks at its entrance Saturday night.

The building houses the federal immigration court as well as offices of the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

Several videos posted online by at least one group using the Twitter handle “Acid Vitalism” claims the vandalism was carried out “in solidarity with protests in Portland.”

