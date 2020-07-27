Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Very familiar pattern setting up for the week with highs in the low to mid 90s and a decent chance for afternoon showers and t-storms. Lower chances for storms today and Tuesday, with higher rain chances the second half of the week. No organized severe weather is possible over the next few days, but a few storms that fire up in the afternoon could contain heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Tropical Depression Hanna will likely diminish all together over the next day or so and it interacts with higher terrain in Mexico. We are keeping an eye on the equatorial Atlantic region as Invest 92-L will likely form into our next named storm. It currently has a 90% chance of development over the next two days and 90% chance of developing over the next 5 days. It would be the ninth named storm of the season and would be called Isaias.

Next named storm of the season? (wrdw)

